Garcia, big plays help Tigers run away

Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia rushes for a long touchdown during Saturday’s state championship game against Wilmington. Garcia scored touchdowns on three plays that were 65 yards or longer, and finished with 310 yards of total offense in the Tigers’ 42-14 win in Hershey.

 Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

Southern Columbia running back Gavin Garcia was named the state's 2A Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania Football Writers.

Garcia, a junior, helped lead the Tigers to their fourth state title in a row. He was one of four Southern Columbia players on the 2A all-state team selected by the state's football writers, while Line Mountain had a pair of honorees. 

Southern's other honorees were on defense with one player at each level. Defensive lineman Derek Berlitz, linebacker Wade Kerstetter and defensive back Jake Davis were also named to the team. Davis and Kerstetter are seniors; Berlitz is a junior.

Garcia rushed 1,921 yards and 30 touchdowns in 12 games, leading the Tigers to fourth-straight PIAA title and the program’s 11th under Pa.’s all-time winningest coach, Jim Roth. Garcia accounted for three of Southern Columbia’s four touchdowns of more than 65 yards, finishing with 212 yards rushing and 98 yards receiving in a 42-14 victory Wilmington.

Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian was named the state coach of the year.

Line Mountain's Garret Laudenslager and Dominick Bridi were also all-state selections. Laudenslager was picked as an offensive athlete, while Bridi was a selection on the defensive line.

Pennsylvania Football Writers 2A All-State team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Johnny Gilchrist, Riverside -- 5-10, 185 senior

Will Spochart, Berlin Brothersvalley -- 6-3, 175 senior

Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-2, 189 senior

Jack Krug, Brookville -- 6-0, 195 senior

Running Back

Josh Hough, Beaver Falls -- 6-3, 230 senior

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia -- 5-9, 190 junior

Darren Miller, Wilmington -- 5-11, 185 senior

Anthony Stallworth, Farrell -- 6-0, 195 junior

Zack Miller, South Williamsport -- 5-10, 175 senior

Ethan Susen, Wilmington -- 5-9, 170 senior

Wide Receiver

Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-0, 171 junior

Brice Butler, Farrell -- 5-9, 175 senior

Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge -- 6-4, 198 senior

Tight End

Mason Leib, Penns Valley -- 6-0, 210 senior

Offensive Line

Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington -- 6-2, 320 senior

Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell -- 6-3, 295 senior

Mitchell Myers, Beaver Falls -- 6-2, 222 senior

Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington -- 6-2, 315 senior

Mitch Miles, Laurel -- 6-4, 295 senior

Weston Phanco, Wilmington -- 6-2, 280 senior

Athlete

Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis -- 6-2, 190 senior

Kellen Stahl, Richland -- 5-11, 185 junior

Garret Laudenslager, Line Mountain -- 6-2, 200 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Spencer Perry, Neshannock -- 6-5, 230 senior

Connor Rager, Richland -- 6-3, 270 senior

Dominick Bridi, Line Mountain -- 6-1, 215 senior

Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia -- 6-1, 225 junior

Linebacker

Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 210 senior

Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls -- 5-9, 185 senior

Taidon Strickland, Farrell -- 6-0, 210 junior

Nathan Waltman, Karns City -- 6-5, 240 senior

Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights -- 6-1, 195 senior

Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox -- 6-1, 230 senior

Defensive Back

Caelen Bender, Wilmington -- 5-10, 190 senior

Aaron Willis, Windber -- 6-0, 165 senior

Darius Bruce, Westinghouse -- 6-0, 187 senior

Jake Davis, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 165 senior

Specialist

Brady Glessner, Berlin Brothersvalley -- 5-7, 133 senior

Athlete

Mason Reed, Wilmington -- 6-0, 170 senior

Cole Serfass, Palmerton -- 6-3, 200 sophomore

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington

