Southern Columbia running back Gavin Garcia was named the state's 2A Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania Football Writers.
Garcia, a junior, helped lead the Tigers to their fourth state title in a row. He was one of four Southern Columbia players on the 2A all-state team selected by the state's football writers, while Line Mountain had a pair of honorees.
Southern's other honorees were on defense with one player at each level. Defensive lineman Derek Berlitz, linebacker Wade Kerstetter and defensive back Jake Davis were also named to the team. Davis and Kerstetter are seniors; Berlitz is a junior.
Garcia rushed 1,921 yards and 30 touchdowns in 12 games, leading the Tigers to fourth-straight PIAA title and the program’s 11th under Pa.’s all-time winningest coach, Jim Roth. Garcia accounted for three of Southern Columbia’s four touchdowns of more than 65 yards, finishing with 212 yards rushing and 98 yards receiving in a 42-14 victory Wilmington.
Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian was named the state coach of the year.
Line Mountain's Garret Laudenslager and Dominick Bridi were also all-state selections. Laudenslager was picked as an offensive athlete, while Bridi was a selection on the defensive line.
Pennsylvania Football Writers 2A All-State team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Johnny Gilchrist, Riverside -- 5-10, 185 senior
Will Spochart, Berlin Brothersvalley -- 6-3, 175 senior
Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-2, 189 senior
Jack Krug, Brookville -- 6-0, 195 senior
Running Back
Josh Hough, Beaver Falls -- 6-3, 230 senior
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia -- 5-9, 190 junior
Darren Miller, Wilmington -- 5-11, 185 senior
Anthony Stallworth, Farrell -- 6-0, 195 junior
Zack Miller, South Williamsport -- 5-10, 175 senior
Ethan Susen, Wilmington -- 5-9, 170 senior
Wide Receiver
Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-0, 171 junior
Brice Butler, Farrell -- 5-9, 175 senior
Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge -- 6-4, 198 senior
Tight End
Mason Leib, Penns Valley -- 6-0, 210 senior
Offensive Line
Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington -- 6-2, 320 senior
Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell -- 6-3, 295 senior
Mitchell Myers, Beaver Falls -- 6-2, 222 senior
Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington -- 6-2, 315 senior
Mitch Miles, Laurel -- 6-4, 295 senior
Weston Phanco, Wilmington -- 6-2, 280 senior
Athlete
Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis -- 6-2, 190 senior
Kellen Stahl, Richland -- 5-11, 185 junior
Garret Laudenslager, Line Mountain -- 6-2, 200 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Spencer Perry, Neshannock -- 6-5, 230 senior
Connor Rager, Richland -- 6-3, 270 senior
Dominick Bridi, Line Mountain -- 6-1, 215 senior
Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia -- 6-1, 225 junior
Linebacker
Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 210 senior
Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls -- 5-9, 185 senior
Taidon Strickland, Farrell -- 6-0, 210 junior
Nathan Waltman, Karns City -- 6-5, 240 senior
Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights -- 6-1, 195 senior
Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox -- 6-1, 230 senior
Defensive Back
Caelen Bender, Wilmington -- 5-10, 190 senior
Aaron Willis, Windber -- 6-0, 165 senior
Darius Bruce, Westinghouse -- 6-0, 187 senior
Jake Davis, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 165 senior
Specialist
Brady Glessner, Berlin Brothersvalley -- 5-7, 133 senior
Athlete
Mason Reed, Wilmington -- 6-0, 170 senior
Cole Serfass, Palmerton -- 6-3, 200 sophomore
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington