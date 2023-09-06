RIVERSIDE — Southside Fire Company will hold a 100th anniversary celebration from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the carnival picnic grounds, 270 Avenue D.
There will be food trucks, cake, comments, history and photos on display for visitors to see along with challenge coins, t-shirts and mugs to purchase.
Happy hour in the social hall will be from 4 to 6 p.m. and a band will play at 9 p.m. with no cover charge.
At dusk — around 9 p.m. — members of the fire company will be at the river for a fireworks display.
— The Daily Item