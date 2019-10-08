Southside Fire Company has approached Mayberry and Rush townships about enacting a half-mill fire tax to support its fire protection services to those municipalities.
Southside Fire Chief Nicholas Fowler told Riverside Borough Council Monday night more than half of Southside’s calls each year are in Rush Township. Fowler said the fire company is looking at having insurance companies billing property owners in Rush and Mayberry townships, where Southside responds.
Rush Township pays Southside $3,000 a year toward the cost of its new truck with that five-year commitment expiring at the end of this year, he said. Rush also pays the fire company $400 from its firemen’s relief reimbursement.
Council member Barb Kriner said Southside is responsible for fire protection in Rush and Mayberry townships.
Fowler said there were six calls in Mayberry in 2018. Southside responding to them “doesn’t even pay our fuel,” he said.
If the fire company authorizes it, an insurance company would bill per truck and personnel according to a formula, Fowler said. He said most insurance policies contain a clause about fire department protection.