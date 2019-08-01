WASHINGTONVILLE — While thousands take advantage of recreational opportunities at the Montour Preserve, they aren't supporting it financially.
Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), has set a deadline of the commission board meeting Aug. 26 to raise pledges that would sustain the commission's operation of recreational facilities at the preserve, near Washingtonville, past September 2020, which is when contributions and state grants run out.
With a cost of about $130,000 a year to operate the preserve, he was hoping to obtain pledges of new funds of $200,000 to adequately maintain the preserve and other parks and trails MARC has charge of, along with repairs and upgrades of infrastructure, environmental educational programming and outdoor recreational events.
"If we don't get contributions, it will end much sooner than later and won't be the scenario we want to see play out," he said.
Stoudt said the 657-acre preserve is well-used by about 90,000 people a year from throughout the region.
"When it's pleasant, the parking lots are full and especially the boat launch," he said.
Lake Chillisquaque alone covers 165 acres. Besides fishing and boating, the preserve offers picnic pavilions, walking trails, educational and visitors centers and a fossil pit.
"The public knows how important MARC is to the area, and everything we do, whether it's the preserve, Hess Field or the North Branch Canal Trail, they are all heavily used," said MARC board Chairman Mike Mills. "If the commission goes away, there's a good chance all the opportunities for folks will go away as well."
Brent McPeak, of Paxinos, who used to live a quarter of a mile from the preserve, fished, kayaked and walked the trails with his family.
"I grew up going here," he said at a recent picnic of Geisinger corporate insurance risk services employees at the preserve. "It's family-friendly, fun, private, clean and with picturesque views. I used to come here to watch the bald eagles. I have ice fished here before."
Anna Richardson, of Danville, has picnicked and kayaked there in the past.
"It's a great family fun place to come to relax and spend good quality time," said Richardson, who was also at the Geisinger picnic.
Donations flatlined
Stoudt tries to keep costs down with all personnel, including himself, considered part-time with no paid holidays, vacations or benefits. Jason Manino does snowplowing for free. MARC hires a firm for lawn care and cleaning services because it's cheaper. The personnel budget this year is $45,000 for the preserve.
"I have literally reached out to everyone I can think of and every name we have received as potential donors or supporters," he said.
Stoudt had initial success when he was able to raise $100,000 from the public and businesses in 2015 after preserve owner Talen Energy gave MARC 30 days to decide the fate of the preserve. This was after Talen bought the preserve and nearby coal-fired power plant from PPL Utilities.
"After that, donations from individuals and businesses flatlined," he said. As of July 18, donations were $5,350. "This is terrifying," he said. There are brochures throughout the preserve that people can pick up showing how they can donate. Checks can be mailed to MARC, at P.O. Box 456, Danville, or tax-deductible donations can be made online at montourrec.com/donate.
Earlier this year, the recreation commission board created a development advisory committee "where we tried to bring together the smartest folks we could find to look at operations and make recommendations on how to do better. The findings were terrifying. We don't own the site, don't have a long-term lease for the preserve and the cost per year is a daunting challenge," he said. MARC operates on a one-year lease basis with Talen from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. The first lease went into effect on Oct. 1, 2015.
The committee recommended a three-fold funding strategy of a $1.5 million endowed fund, new funds from MARC member entities of not less than $65,000 to show potential funding partners they are committed to the long-term success of the organization, and a third source of donations from regional health care organizations, businesses and individuals of at least $65,000.
"We can't take our eye off of Hess Recreation, Hopewell Park, the North Branch Canal Trail and two other smaller parcels," he said.
MARC is responsible for six sites in Montour and Columbia counties, including the preserve, Hess Recreation Area, Hopewell Park and the Danville borough farm mountain bike trail system, the North Branch Canal Trail, the canal trail parking area, the North Branch Susquehanna River access and the Legion Road property used for North Branch Canal Trail maintenance access. It also conducts the annual Humdinger Trail Race.
He has struck out on all three potential sources of revenue. "In May, I had several leads but I have struck out with every single one," he said.
Montour County's commissioners truly understand the issue and have been actively working to find new sources of revenue, he said.
The county has helped MARC financially through state Marcellus shale reimbursements from oil and gas drilling, with the county contributing $25,000 a year.
"I don't believe there are any grants to come in," Stoudt said.
Stoudt said, "The last couple years, we fought to save the west branch and east branch recreation areas and next to the Geisinger Forest. It's a very real possibility we will lose the preserve. We need individuals and or corporations to step up or it's going to fail."
'A lean operation'
MARC Vice Chairman Frank Dombroski, the longest-serving MARC board member and a member of the MARC forerunner authority since about 2003, said everyone supports MARC but people don't want to contribute. Danville, Washingtonville, Riverside and the Danville Area School District partner with the organization. He said people from other areas, such as Mahoning and Valley townships, also use MARC-maintained facilities.
"It would be nice if some people would step up to the plate and help us out. I would really love to see that. If we can't raise the money, it's going to be sad," he said.
"It's heartbreaking to see. We had hoped it would really take off by now and everybody would support us," he said.
He said the preserve is used tremendously by hikers, fishing and kayakers.
"Trails at Hess Field are used a lot and at Hopewell Park. We can't afford to lose this — it's much better to see kids riding their bikes than sitting texting on their phones," he said.
"Bob Stoudt has been a blessing to this community. There were times years ago when he first came on board he worked for months at a time for free just to try to make this work. People owe it to Bob and to MARC to try and make this work," Dombroski said.
MiIls said "Bob is the best at what he does to keep everything organized, clean, groomed and all the properties in tip-top shape.
"It is a daunting task for the amount of money we need each year. It's about as lean an operation as you will find. Bob has talked to other organizations that wonder how he can even run MARC as lean as he does. There's no fat in the bottom-line dollars," said Mills, board chairman for nine years and board secretary before that.
At the MARC August meeting, Stoudt will ask the board if it wants to continue another one-year lease for the preserve since the commission needs to give 30 days notice to Talen if it will continue the lease.
"We have said to ourselves and to others that we don't want it to be an urgent crisis to save it again in 30 days," he said. "In the event we know we can't make it work, we want to give as much advance notice as possible. We owe that to everybody and that's why the August meeting is key," he said.
If MARC fails to maintain recreational areas, Talen dictated in writing in 2015 what will happen. The preserve will be open to the public for fishing and boating. The pavilions, the boat launch, sugar shack for maple syrup programs, restrooms and bird observation blinds will be removed. Trails won't be maintained and people will be forced to carry watercraft to the lake.
Stoudt said the bigger picture is the loss of 4,338 acres for public use in Montour County that have become privately owned or closed to the public since PPL sold the preserve and power plant. This is a 55 percent loss in the last four years, he said.
In addition, 438 acres next to the Geisinger Forest, which had been open to the public, are being sold. "We hope the buyer will work with us for the future of some public access," he said.
In the county, there are 2,478 acres of reasonably secure acres available to the public and 1,095 acres that are endangered, he said.
Among those closed to public use are 967 acres of the West Branch Recreation Area that Stoudt hunted on while growing up. The East Branch Recreation Area, in Columbia County, had soccer fields that he and his kids set up. It was closed in 2017 to the public.
The preserve budget this year is higher than usual at $234,000 because it includes a $100,000 state Department of Community and Economic Development grant for capital purchases, which will include a new tractor at $38,000, replacing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the visitors center and environmental education building with the bid coming in $60,000 less than expected, and repairing the visitors center roof where a beam cracked. After spending the grant, MARC should have exactly what it needs to operate the preserve for one more year, he said.
Besides the amount for personnel, the preserve budget also includes $159,600 for site maintenance and operations, $20,900 for utilities, $500 for programming and educational supplies, $2,500 for promotional materials and $5,500 for an audit.