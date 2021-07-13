DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA is celebrating Christmas in July with adoption specials with considerable savings for cats and kittens.

Cats and kittens can be adopted through July 31 for $20 each. The usual adoption fee for kittens is $150 and the regular adoption fee for adult cats, considered to be 7 months or older, is $85.

They will be spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their shots, microchipped for identification, treated for fleas and ticks and dewormed.

Adopters should bring along carriers or they can purchase a cardboard carrier for $5.

Cats and kittens will come with treats, toys and a sample of the food they have been eating.

To see them, schedule an appointment by calling 570-275-0340. Appointments are from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day at the Bloom Road shelter.

The shelter had many kittens in need of home along with friendly adults including Mooky, Riley, Mina, Abbey, Sweet Pea and more.

