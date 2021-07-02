DANVILLE — In observance of the July 4th Weekend, the Danville SPCA will hold an adoption special for kittens, cats and dogs.
They can all be adopted for $17.76 each today, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Bloom Road shelter.
Kittens are usually adopted for $150, adult cats for $85 and dogs $150 to $300.
The pets will be spayed or neutered, up to date on shots, flea and tick treated, dewormed and microchipped for identification.
The kittens, dogs and cats will each go home with a food sample and a treat bag.
For cats and kittens, if people have carriers bring them. Otherwise, they can purchase a cardboard carrier for $5.
To schedule an adoption appointment, call 570-275-0340. Appointments run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.
