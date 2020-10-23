DANVILLE — The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA will hold a Halloween adoption special for cats and kittens.
Cats and kittens can be adopted for $25 each from Sunday through Nov. 1.
Cats are normally $60 and kittens are usually $125. They will be spayed and neutered, up-to-date on shots, flea and tick treated, microchipped for identification, dewormed and ears cleaned.
Appointments to adopt can be made by calling the shelter, along Bloom Road, at 570-275-0340. Appointments will be from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.
Adopters should bring carriers or they can purchase a carrier for $5.