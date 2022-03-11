DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will hold a St. Patrick’s special adoption event Sunday through March 20.
People can choose a gold coin in a pot for adoption savings ranging from 25 to 50 percent off the regular fee and a top prize of a free adoption.
Cats are usually adopted for $85 and kittens, less than 7 months old, for $150.
Regular adoption fees for dogs range from $150 to $300.
The pets are spayed or neutered, up to date on their shots, microchipped for identification, treated for fleas and ticks and dewormed. They come with gift bags and food samples.
If people don’t have carriers for cats, they can buy a cardboard carrier, which can be reused, for $5.
Appointments to adopt can be made by calling the shelter at 570-275-0340. The shelter is open seven days a week.