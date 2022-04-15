DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will hold an Easter promotion Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Easter Sunday).
People can pick an Easter egg for the chance to save 30 to 60 percent off adoption fees for cats and dogs and the chance for a free adoption.
The usual adoption price for kittens is $150 and $85 for adult cats, considered to be 7 months or older. Dogs are usually adopted for $150 to $300.
The shelter has a variety of cats ranging from 7 months to 10 years old and a number of dogs in various breeds and ages.
Appointments to adopt can be made by calling 570-275-0340.
Cats and kittens come with a food sample, toys and treats. Dogs also are adopted with a food sample, toys and treats.
If people have carriers, they should bring them for cats. Otherwise, there are cardboard carriers available for $5 that can be reused.