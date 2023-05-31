On Tuesday night, the valedictorian of the Shamokin Area Class of 2023 spoke about the class’s journey toward graduation and what lies ahead.
Madison Rodman, one of the 140 members of Shamokin’s 58th graduating class, shared how the experiences that they have had at Shamokin have prepared them for the outside world.
“Class of 2023, as we step out into the world, let us carry with us the spirit of possibility and a relentless pursuit of our dreams,” Rodman said. “Each one of us has unique talents, passions, and ambitions, that have the power to make a positive impact on the world. We must never underestimate our ability to affect change, both in our own lives and in the lives of others.”
When faced with uncertainty and while writing a new story for themselves, Rodman encouraged the class to not forget their roots.
“There are many great things that come out of Shamokin to which we should be proud of and be proud of where we came from,” she said. “Our roots make us who we are, and we shouldn’t feel ashamed.”
Salutatorian Molly Rossnock referenced one of her favorite movies, “The Wizard of Oz,” speaking about how the aspects of home, brains, courage and heart are important when facing the challenges that lie in front of them.
When speaking about courage, Rossnock said, “Courage has directed the decisions we made in regards to our future, whether it be the college we attend, the workforce we join, or the places we decide to go. We’re going to continue to need it to take chances and live our best lives.”
Class President Brett Nye told the class to make the most of every moment.
“Looking back on it, these last 4 years really have gone by fast,” Nye said. “I’m sure most of us remember hearing that, ‘The next 4 years will go by fast’ and we never believed them until now. … So, no matter where your journey leads you, cherish every moment as you may never get those moments back.”
Class Secretary Hannah Bashore spoke about how life is unpredictable, so you have to roll with the punches.
“Your future is so unpredictable,” she said. “Nobody knows where they will be in 10 years or 20, or 30. You may not think you’ll reach your goal, or get that degree, but don’t let that stop you. Little things will fall in place, but it’s completely up to you, with what you do with them. Your life is what you make it.”
Bashore stated that it is important to focus on today rather than burdening oneself with the past.
“We are going to make mistakes, but don’t waste your time living in the past,” Bashore said. “Focus on what’s ahead. You never know what you are capable of if you don’t try. Have a little fun and step outside of your comfort zone. No matter what, just remember life is for living.”
In his speech, Superintendent Chris Venna referenced Reggie Jackson’s 2,597 strikeouts, the most in the history of major league baseball. However, the world often remembers his home runs and not his strikeouts. Venna expressed that it is proof of why you should make the most of the opportunities given to you.
“Don’t be afraid to take risks,” Venna said. “Fail. Fail big. You will all fail at some time in your life, accept it. You are going to lose. You might be embarrassed but you don’t ever, ever, ever quit. You get ready for the next opportunity.”