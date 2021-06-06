MOUNT CARMEL — A 1990 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School returned to her alma mater on Sunday to impart some advice on the school’s Class of 2021.
Katherine Menapace Katchen, an attorney working in Philadelphia, told the seniors her class motto — the Ralpho Waldo Emerson quote, “What lies behind us, and what lies before us, are tiny matters compared to what lies within us” — was relevant to them.
“You have to look in the mirror each day and live with your choices,” Katchen said, adding they should make wise choices and learn from their mistakes.
They should perform small acts of kindness, such as holding doors open for people. She said that because women in the workplace suffered a setback during the pandemic, “You have to right the ship.”
Katchen also tried to spark some hometown pride in the class of 84 seniors.
“What lies within us is a pride and a grit that comes from being a Coal Region kid,” she said.
“You can stay home in this small town and still change the world,” Katchen advised. “Never forget for a minute that being raised in this small town will get you far.”
She told them their grit, integrity and pride will help them in the future.
Those attributes already helped senior Isabella Ryan. She said just before commencement that she felt “very, very accomplished” completing high school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like I actually did it,” she said.
Fellow senior Alyson Jefferson added, “I’m just happy my family and I are healthy and here and this is finally happening.”
Valedictorian Lauren Shedleski, during her speech, told her fellow seniors the story of how her parents gave her a necklace before one of her basketball games in her sophomore year. The necklace read, “Enjoy the journey.”
She said that applies to life, as well.
“Life is not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” Shedleski said.
She also quoted Emerson: “Dare to live the life you have dreamed for yourself.”