BLOOMSBURG —Stephen Gavazzi, author of "The Optimal Town-Gown Marriage," will present Bloomsburg University's President’s Lecture Series at 7 p.m.Oct. 23, at Carver Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
Gavazzi will speak to community members, elected officials, local civic leaders, and university faculty and staff about what makes for a strong and long-lasting relationship between a university and the community that hosts it.
His book on the subject is dedicated to helping campus and community leaders better understand how the twin components of the "town" and the "gown" come together to determine the relative health and well-being of relationships between institutions of higher education and the communities in which they are located.
Gavazzi is a professor of human development and family science in the College of Education and Human Ecology at The Ohio State University.
— THE DAILY ITEM