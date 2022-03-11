Economist Dr. Anirban Basu expects a year of economic growth in 2022.
Basu, president and CEO of Baltimore-based Sage Policy Group, was the keynote speaker during the 14th annual Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce's Economic Forecast via Zoom on Friday. The meeting was attended by nearly 200 participants.
Consumers are still spending and supply chain issues seem to be getting better, said Basu.
"I would expect this to be a year of economic growth," said Basu. "This will be a year of growth, but it won't be rapid growth. In the range of 2 percent, I think is where we'll see growth this year. The economy will remain a bit unbalanced with suppliers struggling to keep up with demands. It's getting better out there on the supply side of things."
Sage Policy Group is an economic and policy consulting firm in Baltimore. In 2014, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appointed Basu Chair of the Maryland Economic Development Commission. Anirban also serves as the chief economist to Associated Builders and Contractors and as chief economic adviser to the Construction Financial Management Association.
Along with rising wages amidst the great resignation that translates into higher than average economy-wide inflation in 2022, he said he expects inflation to be running around 4 to 5 percent by the end of the year.
Basu warned of rapid declines in commodity and asset prices, but he expects the "pendulum to swing back" and see the relief on some of the prices, he said.
The state Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry reported on Friday that the state's unemployment rate fell to 5.4 percent in January, the lowest since March 2020. Total nonfarm jobs were up 20,000 over the month.
January’s report marks the 21st consecutive month without an unemployment rate increase. Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 4.0 percent in January. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points below its January 2021 level and the national rate was down 2.4 points over the year, according to the state.
The most recent data, Basu said, indicates that there were 11.3 million available and unfilled jobs in America in January. The U.S. Labor Force is not as large as it was pre-pandemic, he said.
Vaccinations and kids going back to school, as well as inflation — things are more expensive — are factors for workers to return to their jobs, said Basu.
"It's getting harder to pay bills," said Basu. "The stimulus payments they received in the pandemic are in the rearview mirror. Inflation is driving up fuel costs, food costs, rent, and so on. My suspicion is more Americans will join the labor force in the months ahead because they got bills to pay, and it's getting tougher to pay them."
Between February 2020 and February 2022, America lost 2.1 million jobs. Leisure and hospitality lost 1.5 million but professional and business services added 596,000 and trade/transportation/utilities added 567,000, said Basu.
"The economy is an egg and we broke it," said Basu. "It was broken less in some areas... It's been difficult to reconstitute that egg. It's been hard to put that back together again."
Unemployment is low in December for the Valley: 2.7 percent in Montour County, 3.1 percent in Union County, 3.4 percent in Snyder County and 4.6 in Northumberland County. But, Basu said, employment is also down: 1.9 in Montour County, 2.4 percent in Snyder, 4.5 in Northumberland County and 5.1 in Union County.
"It's a reflection that the labor force has shrunk," said Basu. "One of the great hopes is people will re-enter the labor force and that will be a way for us to continue a longer spell of growth and faster growth going forward."
Bob Garrett, the president/CEO of the Greater Susquehanan Valley Chamber of Commerce, praised Basu for his presentation.
"Once again, Dr. Basu provided Chamber members with a message packed with facts and figures," said Garrett. "Devoid of political distractions, his presentation laid the foundation for local businesses to do their part in re-building our local economy which has been shaken by a two-year pandemic, high inflation, and worker shortages. He told us that there are many pathways to prosperity. While endorsing the Chamber's multi-year efforts to recruit and retain qualified workers for local jobs, he also laid out several strategies to deal with immediate issues related to inflation and burdensome regulations."