SUNBURY — Interested individuals looking to become a Shikellamy school director for the next six months have until June 22 to submit a letter of interest to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
There will also be a special election held on Nov. 7 for the appointed seat, the same day as the general election, county officials said.
Whoever is chosen as the appointee would need the nomination of their individual party to be on the ballot if they choose to run for the seat, according to Northumberland County Chief Clerk Nate Savidge.
Directors accepted former director Mike Stender's resignation this past week, after Stender was elected to the state House 108th seat last month.
Directors are searching for the next candidate to fill the seat until December.
Bendle said the district has been in contact with its out of town solicitor, the Levin Legal Group, near Philadelphia, for clarification while county officials are saying they are just now speaking to the district about what comes next.
Savidge said the decision to hold the special election is up to the county.
"The authority lies with the county and we are going to notify the parties to nominate candidates," he said. "Third parties will still have their option to run as write ins as well."
Savidge said once the parties are notified, the chairperson for the parties will have up until 50 days before the election to submit their nominees.
Northumberland County Republican Party Chairperson Joe Moralez, who is from Milton, said he will leave the decision for the nominee up to the sitting members that live in the Shikellamy School District.
"People who live in that school district will get to decide," he said.
Northumberland County Democratic Party Chairperson Leocadia Paliulis, who lives in Lewisburg, said the Democrats will also leave it up to members who live in the district.
"I'll be reaching out to that subset of members today to get their feedback," Paliulis said.
The special election will be in addition to the eight people already on the November general election ballot fighting for one of the five, four-year open seats.
In May, political newcomer Julie Brosious was the top vote getter on the Republican side, while incumbents Lori Garman, Slade Shreck and Wendy Wiest also received Republican nominations along with another political newcomer Joe Stutzman to round out the field.
On the Democratic side, newcomer Leyna Kipp earned a nomination, along with Wiest and Shreck. Sunbury residents Victoria Matthews and Angie Merchlinsky both secured enough Democratic write-in votes to also be placed on the ballot.
Independent candidates can still be placed on the ballot for either the two-year or four-year seat.