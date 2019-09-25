A special election will be held early next year to replace former state Sen. Mike Folmer, who resigned last week after being arrested on child pornography charges.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ calling for a special election in the 48th Senate District on Wednesday. The special election will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
“The necessity of this election was born out of the tragedy of alleged exploitation of children,” Fetterman said. “There should be no political angling in determining when or how this election will be held. The people of the 48th deserve representation as soon as possible.”
The special election must be held at least 60 days from the time of the senator’s resignation. According to the Department of State, statutes also require machines to be locked for 20 days after the Nov. 5 election, so counties can not start preparing for the special election until early December.
The district includes all of Lebanon County and portions of Dauphin and York counties.