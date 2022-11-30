The process for the special election that will be held no later than May 16 for former state Sen. John Gordner's seat will begin in the next few days, according to Northumberland County Chief Clerk and former Chief Registrar Nate Savidge.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver announced Wednesday she would be seeking Gordner's seat.
The state Senate officially accepted Gordner's resignation on Wednesday and the lieutenant governor would have 10 days to announce a special election, Savidge said.
The date of the election could be no less than 60 days from the day of the announcement and no later than the May 16 Primary Election date, Savidge said.
Then the process begins for both Republicans and Democrats, when conventions are held in Northumberland, Snyder, Montour, and Columbia counties. The seat Gordner held also represented 14 municipalities in Luzerne County.
Each area will have one conferee for every 1,000 votes in the last Presidential election, Savidge said. Republicans would get 29 conferees, but Savidge said he was unsure how many Democrats would receive.
For people who are seeking the seat, the conferees will begin to interview the candidate and the process would begin, but each county can interview in different ways, individually or as a group, Savidge said.
The conferees would then vote and announce their candidate to be placed on the ballot, Savidge said.
The election would then be held on the date announced by the lieutenant governor.
In the case of Culver House seat, she does not have to leave it to run for senator. If she were to be selected as the Republican candidate and go on to win Gordner's open seat, the same process would be repeated directly after the May Primary for her House seat.
That election, if needed, for the House seat could be held possibly sometime over the summer.
Northumberland County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Dr. Leocadia Paliulis said she was checking on the process.
"It honestly will depend on who will step in to volunteer to run," Paliulis said. "We are checking with the state committee with how the process goes."