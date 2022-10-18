SUNDAY — A special premiere performance by the Susquehanna Valley Chorale will be held Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
Ninety-two singers will perform a piece called 'Love,' composed by chorale music director and conductor Bill Payn.
"When the pandemic hit and we couldn’t perform, he had the idea to create a new work for the chorale to debut. This is it," said Kelly Beard, the executive director of the chorale, which was founded 52 years ago.
The concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday. Special guest include Lynn Eustis, a soprano soloist, and Daniel Teadt, a baritone soloist.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students and free to anyone 12 and younger. They are available online at svcmusic.org, by contacting Beard at 570-547-0455 or at the door.
A reception will be held following the concert.
Beard said the chorale performs four times a year. The next concert will be a candlelight Christmas performance and in March the group will perform works by Bob Dylan at Rusty Rail Brewing Co. in Mifflinburg.