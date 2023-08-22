Pennsylvania’s growing investment in career and technical education is a step in the right direction for students and employers, the latter group continuing to search for workers to fill gaps across the spectrum of industries.
According to the Department of Education, there were nearly 69,000 students enrolled in one of the state’s 80 career and technical centers or similar local programs last year. The latest data available show about 4,000 more students are enrolled in the programs than a decade ago.
Locally, the numbers are holding steady, with most schools sending similar numbers to SUN Tech or the Northumberland County Career and Technical Center. At Danville Area School District, the numbers have dropped year-to-year. Students from Danville and other parts of the Valley attend Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, which is an all-day, full-time program, unlike those at the region’s other schools where students spend part of their day in their home districts and part at the CTCs.
“Vocational education is an integral part of the comprehensive offerings that should be available to high school students,” Danville Superintendent Molly Nied said. “It can bridge the gap between classroom and career and help students be prepared for the job market upon graduation.”
Some tech centers have wait lists, unwelcome news for students hoping to get a leg up on their future, but certainly welcome news for employers eying openings as an aging workforce inches closer to retirement and positions become available.
Stakeholders at schools and in the job market point toward increased enrollment and need in automotive, construction, culinary arts, HVAC, commercial truck and health careers. The growth is such that some 14 schools are adding new programs.
Pennsylvania’s latest budget includes $23.5 million to expand technical education, along with $6 million for apprenticeships and another $3.5 million for a Schools-to-Work program to partner schools with employers and workforce development programs for opening career pathways.
These investments almost always pay immediate dividends, either with certification for jobs immediately after graduation or a jump into higher education after the technical program ends.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle noted that these students, including those at SUN Tech — where Shikellamy’s students go — Northumberland County CTC or Columbia Montour Vo-Tech provide “a plethora of opportunities for our students. Students who go there come out with certifications and many come out with job offers.”
That sounds tough to beat.
