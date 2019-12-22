Officials in the Northumberland County Drug & Alcohol Program are reporting an increase in youth needing addiction services.
However, according to program Director Emanuel Giorgini and program specialist Kerry Davis, they said the increase is from improved cooperation with the county schools rather than an increase in juvenile cases. Since 2015, the school districts worked with the county to introduce Too Good For Drugs, a prevention program, that opened the pipeline for referrals.
"Once we established the working relationship, all of a sudden it was like we went from a four-inch PVC pipe to a four-foot pipe," said Davis. "Stuff just started flowing like crazy. They introduced programs over two years. They just did all these dramatic changes. They started sending referrals like crazy."
Adolescent referrals only five years ago came in "dribs and drabs — one this month, one the next, maybe another one," said Davis. "When the schools saw we were serious about helping, the referrals skyrocketed. The channels are open, but I don't believe there are more than there ever was."
The current data for referrals is as follows: 59 percent are ages 25-44, 2 percent of referrals are under age 18, 24 percent are referred to outpatient therapy, 29 percent have a drug of choice of heroin/opioids, 16 percent alcohol, 12 percent methamphetamine and 11 percent marijuana, according to Giorgini.
"Prior to 2017, we don't have data that is easily extracted and analyzed," he said. "I know this data does not help to see any trends as far as adolescents but we are creating databases that are more helpful to track moving forward and so is the state."
State law and confidentiality rules are strict, so officials said they cannot provide exact numbers or details on cases. However, they did say that assessments revealed juveniles in Northumberland County were appearing on the addiction radar at an early age. Some students start using tobacco-based products around age 10 and some experiment with hallucinogens and marijuana-based products around age 12, Davis said.
"We've had children as low as 10 years old in in-patient treatment," said Davis.
In youth, the referrals mostly come from alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamine and hallucinogens. Davis said he believes that in the coming years, there may be more referrals for nicotine addiction due to the popularity of vaping and e-cigarettes; experts say one pod of nicotine is equal to one to four packs of cigarettes a day.
Other counties
Richard Beach, the administrator for Columbia Montour Snyder Union Counties of Central Pennsylvania Service System, a four-county joinder governed by each county, said teen alcohol use has decreased slightly but teen drug use has increased.
"The major substance of use is marijuana," he said. "There has been a small increase in harder drugs such as opioids and cocaine. The biggest issue has been the use of vaping for use of THC, the psychoactive part of marijuana. One noticeable trend is the use at a younger age, 13-14."
CMSU has full-time primary prevention staff in most but not all school districts. It supports staff in Lewisburg, Midd-West and Mifflinburg school districts. They have Student Assistance Programs, or SAP, in all districts, he said.
"We do Too Good for Drugs, Teen Intervene, Girls Circle and Boys Council as well as support groups and individual meetings. The programs are what is called evidence-based, meaning research shows they have a positive effect on lowering drug use in teens," he said.
The number of students involved is approximately 900. These are not referrals for service, just students involved in primary prevention programs, he said.
Too Good For Drugs
Too Good for Drugs, a research- and evidence-based program, is focused on prevention through character building and relies on lessons that are interactive and steeped in decision-making. Every school district in Northumberland County has the program, which Davis and Giorgini credit for opening the pipeline for referrals.
Games and role-playing are featured throughout the curriculum as opposed to traditional lectures and quizzes. There’s talk about the effects of drug use, of course, but lessons expand far beyond that. Setting and pursuing goals, handling peer pressure, analyzing media influence, conflict resolution and stress management techniques are all taught.
"If we are educating children, and giving them the tools to make sounder decisions, some of them may not make those choices to go down the paths others have before them," said Davis. "That's our ultimate goal. If we can help one child to not go down the path to addiction, and give them the tools and the hope that they can be better, that's our goal, and that's what we're trying to do."
Davis praised Milton Area and Shikellamy school districts for their involvement in the early part of the program. The 2015 Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) results indicated a need to proactively address the social and emotional learning needs of district students, according to Milton Area Superintendent Cathy Keegan.
"In 2015, we galvanized a team to disaggregate the PAYS survey data, networking with community agencies such as Northumberland Drug and Alcohol, The McDowell Institute and Epis Center, to determine research-based interventions," she said. "Through the leadership from the McDowell Institute, input from Building Effective Schools Committee and the Milton Leadership Team, a multi-year action plan using a logic model framework was developed and is currently being implemented. We are now awaiting our 2019 results, to be released in the Spring of 2020."
In partnership, grant funding was secured for the purchase of Too Good For Drugs, Positive Action and Life Skills Violence and Prevention programs, she said.
"Each program addresses making positive life choices, healthy life choices, building resiliency and increasing protective factors," said Keegan.
Specifically, Too Good For Drugs is designed to mitigate risk factors associated with risky behavior and build protection within the child. Too Good develops a framework of social, emotional skills through the development of goal-setting, decision-making and effective communication skills, in addition to peer pressure refusal, prosocial bonding, conflict resolution and media literacy. It builds a basis for safe, supportive and respectful learning environments, according to the program website.
"From 2015 to 2017, the PAYS data results indicate a decrease in student use of alcohol, cigarettes and prescription pills," said Keegan. "Through the programs, we have normalized the conversations about substance use and mental health needs to decrease the stigma of these issues with our students. Outcomes of these conversations include an interest in developing student wellness clubs and peer generated student assistance referrals."
Making connections
Last week at James F. Baugher Elementary School in Milton, the third-grade students had a Too Cool For Drugs lessons from physical education teacher Bryan Black and third-grade teacher Katie Kling.
Black said connections that students have — teachers, staff, parents, family and peers — can help them get through situations that are difficult. They should reach out in times of difficulty instead of turning to drugs and alcohol.
Kling said students can connect the content of the classroom with the content of health and physical education. It shows there are different adults teaching them different content that is "valuable to them and their positive self-concept and the choices they make."
"Sometimes there are topics that adults say are touchy or sometimes difficult for students to understand, but there are so much they are exposed to in a day's time in today's world," she said. "There are appropriate ways of exposing them to that content without sheltering them too much, in a way that's healthy and have a comprehension of how it will influence their life and their future."
Third-grade students Emma Bickhart and Benjamin Jones said the teachers make the lessons fun. They said they learned that not taking drugs is important.
Shikellamy program
Dr. Jason Bendle, the superintendent for Shikellamy, said this is the third year of implementation for Too Cool For Drugs. The elementary teachers guide the program in the younger grades and the high school guidance counselors guide the program in the older grades.
"This is a program that has been successful for us and we'll continue to run it as long as it is successful," he said.
The program tackles a "tough subject," he said.
"It's good for the safety of the kids," he said.
The next set of PAYS data will be released in 2020. Davis said he is "proud to say all our schools participated in 2019."
No substantial teen patients at Gaudenzia
Jayme Hendricks, the division director of outpatient services for 501(c)3 nonprofit drug rehabilitation Gaudenzia Inc.'s central region, said the in- and out-patient services do not see many children or teenagers under the age of 18. The Sunbury location has been established for a number of years and the Coal Township location was only established this year.
"No, honestly, here's the surprising thing," Hendricks said, "a lot of adolescents do not get referred to the program. For some reason, they're not making it into treatment services at Gaudenzia."
Hendricks said it could be a stigma of teenagers receiving such services or transportation issues, but those are only guesses.
"It really has baffled me," she said. "I know darn well there are more who need it."
On a consistent basis, Sunbury has 120 clients a month with only three or four underage patients at any given time.
Gaudenzia has a presence at different educational institutions, community forums and events that involve students and parents, she said.
"I would also like to think prevention services (such as Too Cool for Drugs) are doing their job as well," said Hendricks. "Any curriculum that is consistently used and kids are getting educated, I'd like to think that has a positive impact."