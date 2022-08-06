DANVILLE — The ECMO team at Geisinger said they have seen “a lot of death” over the last two and half years.
As essential and frontline workers, the ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) team at Geisinger administered specialized treatment reserved for the most critically ill COVID patients. It’s considered by Geisinger specialists as a last resort treatment when all other therapies and efforts have been exhausted. It’s a treatment that has been extremely taxing on the mental health of the ECMO team.
“Patients were on it for a long time — weeks and weeks,” said ECMO Specialist Jim O’Connell. “When people woke up, they were suffering, they couldn’t breathe. Coming in day after day to watch people suffering and not making a change, and the next day is the same, and it’s over and over and over again, that was really draining. I’m going to go in again and people are still suffering, and there’s no family there, no visitors allowed. That really was wearing on me.”
Going in day after day of people suffering and making little to no progress was “very distressing,” said O’Connell.
Last year, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, Geisinger had a patient on ECMO every hour of the day, every day of the year. Fifty percent of those patients were related to COVID.
The treatment was introduced at Geisinger in 2015. The hospital went from an average of 30 patients a year using ECMO pre-COVID to 60 patients a year in 2021. Every patient that Geisinger has treated with or considered for treatment with ECMO — even ones out of state or ones who have been turned down — has been unvaccinated, they said.
Of those COVID patients on ECMO, 50% survive, but survival doesn’t always mean full recovery, they said.
“It was non-stop with patients on ECMO,” said ECMO specialist Matt Bauer. “We’re a small specialized team. There are five of us. It was long hours. We didn’t have time to take off, to sit home and recoup. We were here 12 to 16 hours at a time. Two of us had to be here at a time, so downtime was limited.”
Bauer said they were “extremely cautious” about exposure. In the beginning, exposure meant two weeks of quarantine. That’s time off that put more stress on the team, he said.
“We saw a lot of death,” said Bauer. “There wasn’t a vaccine in the beginning. We did the best we could and gave patients the best shot we could give them.”
Bauer and the other ECMO team members said they have patients on ECMO who asked for the vaccine, but it was too late to be effective. Many of those people ended up dying, they said.
“If they just got vaccinated, they wouldn’t have been this sick,” said O’Connell. “That’s what made it even worse: it could have been prevented easily.”
‘Feeling of helplessness’
Kevin Hickman, a physician assistant in neurosurgery who worked in the vaccine clinics, said the greatest stress was being worried he would take the virus home to his family. He wondered whether he should even be going home.
“So many of us were just lost for such a long time,” said Hickman. “There was a feeling of helplessness. We were completely and utterly exhausted. and there were the political undertones. In normal times, it might not cause so much stress, but that really impacted us.”
ECMO Coordinator Evan Gajkowski said the misinformation about COVID also stressed him out.
“I struggled with it quite a bit, even from just my neighbors,” he said.
Registered nurse John Harahus, who worked as the emergency management coordinator to control outbreaks at Geisinger facilities and administered vaccines, said he stopped going on social media. The amount of misinformation when the hospital was seeing death every day took a toll.
“People would say it’s fake, it’s not a thing, it’s not happening,” said Harahus. “That was frustrating. It caused some anger.”
Bauer said he tried not to take the stress of work home with him, but “some cases will always stick with you.” He de-stresses by walking his dog and staying active.
Hickman said he took advantage of telehealth through Geisinger to have a professional to talk to.
O’Connell said the ECMO team is close-knit and takes care of each other.
RISE
One of the resources offered to employees at Geisinger is the Resilience in Stressful Events (RISE) program, which is headed up by Dr. Charlotte Collins, director of the Center for Professionalism and Wellbeing at Geisinger Health System. When it was launched early in 2020 due to the rise of the pandemic, more than 100 Geisinger Health System staff members had been trained to provide emotional support to colleagues during challenging situations.
The program is designed to pair a trained peer supporter with any staff or medical provider who finds themselves struggling during difficult times. Making sure the professionals who care for the sick are at their peak is the aim of the program, she said.
“When the pandemic hit, we realized we needed to expand and take care of all of our people,” said Collins. “All through the pandemic, we’ve been developing programs and talking to people and helping folks who are struggling with mental health and stress and burnout across the system.”
Gajkowski said he referred staff to the RISE program. If he saw someone looking burnt out, he knew the program would be “super helpful.”
“A lot of the staff did break and needed time to settle down,” he said.
Employees were worried about taking home COVID. That constant exposure provided extra stress, Collins said.
“Early on, there were many outpourings of support, and people were called heroes, people wrote on chalk on sidewalks, they brought gifts to our health care workers battling the pandemic on the front lines,” said Collins. “I do think there was an appreciation, especially in those early scary months. We were stepping into the breach and didn’t know at what costs to ourselves and our families.”
Collins said there has been an “odd shift” in people who doubt the health care professionals and are treated badly by others.
“There’s also been some anger, some lack of understanding about our role in a sense that we are doing things that aren’t correct or taking away people’s choices or freedoms,” said Collins. “That’s really hard for health care workers, who have put themselves out there and worked all kinds of extra hours to take care of people who are really sick.”
Having the stress of the job mixed with upset families can also have its effects on mental health, said Collins.
Other resources
Geisinger formed a mental health task force to share resources, and they offer an employee assistance program where employees can have five free sessions with a mental health professional. Geisinger has its own psychology and psychiatry department, Collins said.
“We as a center have worked hard to make sure there are other things available,” she said.
Geisinger also offers employees varying resources, including bringing in different animal groups to help reduce stress on staff. James Gould, the operations manager for one of the in-patient units at Geisinger, said the events started from a nursing recruitment and retention work group. They were trying to find ways to help the staff and find ways to de-stress.
“We’ve brought therapy dogs in for the patients,” said Gould in July. “In between the patients, we meet a pet ourselves, and you see the stress just melt off for a few minutes.”
He added, “Being able to de-stress and seeing how much they are enjoying your presence, you see them wag their tails, the cats sink into your arms and fall asleep. That connection really allows employees to go back in with renewed energy.”
Nancy Gordon and Courtney Devine, who both work as nursing professional development educators, were two of many employees who visited the therapy dogs on July 16.
“I’m a pet lover,” said Gordon. “It is a great de-stressor. You can come out and forget about the timelines and the stressors that go on every day. It’s a nice way to mingle with other employees.”
Devine agreed, adding that it’s a great way for the pets to get adopted.
“It gives us and the rest of the staff a break from the day-to-day things they have to do all the time,” said Devine. “There are some things the nurses see they aren’t always equipped to deal with. They don’t see it every day or it’s a new process. This gives them a minute to be able to step off the unit, away from the work and not have to think about what they’ve been dealing with.”
Gordon added, “For a couple of minutes, you’re just a person. You’re not a nurse, you’re not a caregiver. You’re just relaxing and enjoying the love from a pet. They give unconditional love.”
New programs
At Geisinger, spokesman Joseph Stender said they developed new programs during the pandemic and changed the ways they offered other programs. In addition, they are looking forward to what is needed next.
“Geisinger hired a Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Susan Parisi, who started in July,” said Stender. “This is a new position in our system. She will be developing a system strategy around well-being that will help us target our future interventions.”
Stender said they have a new challenge to consider that did not exist prior to the pandemic as they now have a substantial number of workers working from home. They are figuring out how to better deliver well-being services to this population.
“We launched a Personnel Crisis Response Program a few months ago,” said Stender. “This brings together a team of individuals across the system to help teams deal with significant events that cause high levels of stress for our employees. We now have Well-Being Navigators at all of our hospitals. These individuals check in proactively with our front line teams to provide support and inform them of all the resources we have available.”
Geisinger has developed a Well-Being Resource Library that provides extensive information about ways individuals can work on their own well-being as well as links to all of our other resources. They have continued to provide support through the RISE peer support network, and consultations to individuals, leaders and teams. These services will remain in place moving forward.
“We have expanded our offerings for presentations and workshops around well-being,” he said. “Since the pandemic began over 10,000 employees have participated in these offerings. We added a group support option through Even Health called Cabana, which allows our employees to anonymously join groups on various pertinent well-being topics with other health care employees across the U.S.”
Geisinger has changed its Compassion Rounds to a virtual format so that individuals could attend these monthly gatherings to discuss the emotional toll as well as the uplifting moments they have experienced working in health care during these challenging times, said Stender.