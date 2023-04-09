SELINSGROVE — Sports card collectors continue to look for the great deal, rare finds and bargains and on Saturday had the opportunity during a card show at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
More than 20 tables of vendors and hundreds of visitors arrived for the show attempting to make trades or find bargains on the card of their choice.
“I have a lot of fun at these and I am looking for Pokemon cards,” 12-year-old Noah Williams, of Riverside, said. “I really enjoy going to the card shows.”
Author Butz, of Bloomsburg, agreed with the young collector.
“I like looking for the older stuff,” he said. “These shows are always a good time and I enjoy seeing what people have to offer.”
Norman Gundrum, of Lewisburg, said he began dealing in the collectable cards a few years ago and he is having a blast.
“This really grew through the pandemic,” he said. “I am now starting to make more purchases and getting more items out for people to look at and see if I have anything they are looking to buy.”
Dave Hummel, of Sunbury, said he deals in vintage cards, and also enjoys setting up tables at card shows.
“People come and look around and hopefully we have some stuff they need,” he said. “The card shows are always a good time to meet with people and see what others are buying and selling.”
Tom Richards, of Riverside, said he also came to the mall to look and see if he could find anything he needed for his collection.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “You never know what you may find or what someone is bringing in and trying to trade for or sell.”
Gundrum said card collecting is still popular and he doesn’t see it fading away anytime soon.
“I love it and you can see all these people here looking to grow their collections,” he said. “This is still something people are loving to do.”