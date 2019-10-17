HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s sports wagering revenue jumped 144 percent in September, fueled by the growth of online betting and the beginning of the football season, the Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.
The state’s tax revenue more than doubled, compared to August, Gaming Control Board data showed.
Bettors placed $194.5 million in bets at the 11 casinos and off-track betting parlors accepting sports wagers in September, and those wagers translated into $14.9 million in revenue, and $5.3 million in tax for the state.
In August, there was $109 million in bets placed at nine casinos and betting parlors. Those bets translated into $6.1 million in revenue for the gambling industry and $2.2 million in tax for the state.
“A significant jump was expected with the NFL season kicking off in September, and the data did not disappoint,” said Jessica Welman, sports betting analyst for PlayPennsylvania.com, a website covering the growth of the gambling industry in the state. “After a summer of growing pains and one month of football, it is safe to say that Pennsylvania is indeed healthy,” Welman said.
Doug Harbach, a Gaming Control Board spokesman, said that he couldn’t immediately provide an estimate for how much of the wagering in September was placed on football games.
In August, only three casinos offered online sports wagering, and they accounted for $2.5 million of the $6.1 million in sports betting revenue that month, according to the Gaming Control Board.
In September five casinos — Valley Forge Casino; Parx Casino and SugarHouse Casino, both in Philadelphia; the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh and the Mount Airy Casino in the Poconos — offered online sports wagering, according to the board. The online wagering from those casinos’ sites accounted for $9.3 million of the $14.9 million in sports betting revenue last month.
Online betting represented 81 percent of the state’s total handle, up from 76 percent in August, and nearer to the 85 percent rate that online sports betting commands in New Jersey, according to PlayPennsylvania.com.
Harbach said that state regulators do expect other casinos to offer online sports wagering, as well.
He said The Meadows casino in Washington County is planning to launch online sports wagering through a partnership with DraftKings, one of the leading websites for daily fantasy sports contests. FanDuel, another of the pioneering daily fantasy sports contest websites is already involved in Pennsylvania’s sports betting at the Valley Forge Casino.
In addition to the increased competition for online wagering, another casino, the Live Casino, is scheduled to open in late 2020, Harbach said.
Sports betting became legal after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2018 prompted by a lawsuit filed by New Jersey, challenging the long-standing federal ban on sports wagering. Sports wagering in that state got up-and-running more quickly in New Jersey and last month the state had $445 million in sports bets placed according to PlayPennsylvania.com.