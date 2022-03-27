TURBOTVILLE — Fifth-grade Warrior Run School student Jack Bowers fought back tears Saturday as he was announced the first recipient of the Hunter Beck Reynolds Sportsmanship Award.
Named for Bowers’ friend and classmate who died in a car accident in Perry County Sunday, Feb. 27, the award was established to honor Reynolds, 11, who was an enthusiastic athlete and encouraging teammate, said Carly Marr.
“Hunter played with his heart and picked his team up,” said Marr following the brief ceremony on the basketball court at Warrior Run Middle School before a scheduled basketball tournament. “Jack has all the qualities that Hunter played with.”
Hunter’s parents, Holly Beck of Watsontown and William Reynolds, of McEwensville, were at the event as a moment of silence was held before the award presentation.
Bowers choked back tears as they each approached him to offer congratulations and a hug.
“My son would have wanted me to be here,” said Reynolds on Hunter’s love of athletics and supportive nature.
Reynolds said his late son’s friends and teammates have helped ease his grief in the past week.
“The kids have actually made it better,” he said.
Standing on the same court where his son recently practiced basketball moves was emotional for the grieving father.
“A week ago, Hunter was shooting baskets right here and now he’s gone,” he said.
Donations were collected and money raised from T-shirt sales at the event was given to the Reynolds family.