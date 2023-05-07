DANVILLE — After a rainy and cold week, the Danville Spring Fling was just what the doctor ordered for the thousands of people who lined the streets Saturday.
Food vendors, artists, crafters and musicians gathered in downtown Danville Saturday to entertain and feed the masses of people who couldn’t wait to see the sun shine and enjoy the day.
“I couldn’t wait to get out in the sunshine and walk around,” Kayla Diak, 31, of Paxinos, said. “I wanted to come and enjoy the weather the food and see what vendors were selling.”
Diak said she only attended the Spring Fling one other time in the 37 years it has been running.
“This is much bigger than I thought,” she said.
Diak was joined by her friend Mariah Adams, 24, of Catawissa, who also said she was impressed with the event.
“I can’t believe how much is here,” she said. “I wanted to come out and walk around and be able to support the small businesses and vendors that are here.”
Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance, told The Daily Item she was excited for the event.
“It’s a great opportunity for families to come together, enjoy the outdoors and have some fun. We are hosting over 240 food, craft, and nonprofit vendors joining our local businesses in our downtown,” she said.
Before noon, with the weather approaching the mid 60s with the sun shining for the first time in nearly two weeks, thousands of people lined the streets and browsed handcrafted items, art plants and enjoyed food from the slew of food trucks ready to serve.
“This is just a nice day to be outside,” Diak said. “I am happy we came and got to see everything they had here.”