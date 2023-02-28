LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society (UCHS), in collaboration with the Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy, Bucknell Humanities Center, and the Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM), are pleased to present a spring session of Nature’s Explorers. This collaborative program series will be available on the second Saturday afternoons starting on March 11 and running through May 13.
The program invites participants to discover the curiosities of nature at Dale’s Ridge and the areas surrounding Lewisburg. Each session will introduce a new way of seeing and being in the natural world and how to keep nature healthy. Children and their families have a chance to ask questions, test equipment, and be together in safe ways outdoors.
“This is such a wonderful opportunity to be outside, and learn from our surroundings — it’s a living classroom,” said Claire Campbell, program organizer and Bucknell professor. “It’s an invitation to explore different curiosities and interests, and recognize that we need all of these perspectives to really understand and respect our place in the natural world.”
Upcoming Nature’s Explorers programs include: Dance on March 11; Picture and Sound: Looking and Listening on April 8; and May 13: Birds. Unless otherwise noted, these programs run from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
“We are proud to help connect youth with nature and teach them about conservation issues critical to the health of our environment,” said Jeff Trop, president, Merrill Linn Conservancy. “Children remind us that being curious and adventuresome in nature is both healthy and gratifying.”
Most activities will be outside along the Dale’s Ridge Trail. Registration is required and space is limited.
For more information about this program and to register, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.