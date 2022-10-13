EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The supervisors of East Buffalo Township delayed a decision on developing Spruce Hill Park due to not having enough time to apply for state funds by the end of October.
At Monday night's public meeting, Supervisor Vice Chair Char Gray said the next round of funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) kicks off in January with applications due in April. Supervisor Chair Jim Knight said he would like to come up with a plan before moving forward.
"We have three parks now we're working on," said Knight. "I would just like the three of us (supervisors) and Jo and Gayle (referring to township Manager Jolene Helwig and township Treasurer Gayle Boudman) to talk about what sequence we want to do these park projects in and what sources are going to be available and whether we have the adequate matching funds available, rather than dealing with them piecemeal."
In addition to Spruce Hill Park, the township plans to develop Turtle Creek Park and Fairgrounds Road Park.
"Next year's grant round doesn't close until the end of April, so we have some time," said Knight.
Knight also shared that surveys were returned after being mailed to residents in Spruce Hills to gather feedback about a potential park. Survey results show the majority of respondents were in favor of Spruce Hill Park.
Gray said seven of the respondents who said no to the park and seven who said maybe were "not surprisingly" people who would border the park.
"These are people who have been very vocal about not wanting the park for a variety of reasons, mostly because they felt they would be losing their privacy," said Gray.
Overall, residents were in favor of constructing a four-square court and basketball court, said Knight.
"A lot of people brought up the issue of cost," he said. "If we're looking to reduce the cost, we have a better sense of what people are willing to give up."
The top concerns were traffic, privacy and safety, according to survey results.
Gray also noted that property owners along Wedgewood Gardens should be given the opportunity to purchase a portion of the land at the edge of the property. Some property owners have built treehouses, sheds, and play equipment, she said.
"That's township property," said Gray. "If we're not going to use it as part of the park, if they want to use it, they should be given a chance to purchase it."
Knight said those property owners "assumed since it was empty land that it was up for grabs."