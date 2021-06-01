SUNBURY — If you happen to see people walking around the Valley wearing Jordache jeans, leg warmers and struggling to find hair spray on the shelves, it’s only because a slew of 80s bands will be arriving in Sunbury this weekend for a two-day concert event kicking off the 2021 Spyglass Ridge Winery Backyard Summer Concert Series.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is presenting “Live United Live Music Festival” on Saturday and Sunday which will feature 80s bands and singers, including, Lita Ford, Dokken, Warrant, Winger and Mr. Big along with other performers.
One of those bands to hit the stage, Warrant, best known for hit song, “Cherry Pie” has United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman excited to finally be getting the concert off the ground after announcing it nearly two years ago.
“We are thrilled, and relieved,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming. I don’t think we even realized until like 6 weeks ago this would happen.”
The concert was announced prior to the world going on lockdown due to COVID-19.
The music festival is to benefit youth mental health awareness and initiatives in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties.
Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said he is excited to get the concert season underway.
“We are all excited for people to come out and enjoy the summer with us,” he said. “This is a great way to start off the season.”
Councilman Chris Reis, who is also a member of the Sunbury Revitalization Inc., board, said he is thrilled to see things getting back to normal and major concerts hitting the city once again.
“This is a great way to kick off the summer,” Reis said. “We always look forward to people visiting the city and buying food and gas. We look forward to all the summer concerts coming.”
Gates open at noon on Saturday and Day 1 will run until about 10 p.m., Troutman said. On Sunday the gates open at noon and the concert will run until about 8 p.m. The lineup for Saturday includes Lita Ford, Warrant, Dokken, and others. Sunday’s lineup includes Winger, Firehouse, Eric Martin of Mr. Big and others.
For more information or to get tickets, visit the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Facebook page.