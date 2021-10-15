SUNBURY — A hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. this morning on whether or not Spyglass Ridge Winery owners, Tom and Tammy Webb will be allowed to hold this weekend's Hot Air Balloon Festival.
The Webbs will be in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor. The judge ordered the hearing after the Webb's attorney Joel Wiest, of Sunbury, filed for an immediate injunction for Spyglass to be able to hold the event.
The issue started when the Rockefeller Township board of supervisors sent the Webbs a letter telling them the winery is no longer allowed to hold concerts and events because they were breaking the township's agriculture ordinance.
The hearing is scheduled seven hours before the gates are supposed to open for the kickoff of the festival, which includes a Billy Joel Experience tribute band later tonight.
The Daily Item will be in the courtroom and provide updated information as soon as it becomes available.