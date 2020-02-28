SUNBURY — Comedian Jeff Dunham will hit the stage at Spyglass Ridge Winery on June 13.
Spyglass Ridge Winery is known for its Backyard Concert Series and owner Tom Webb wanted to change it up and do something different by bringing in the Dunham's "Seriously!?" 2020 tour to Sunbury.
Dunham is a ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor who has also appeared on numerous television shows. He has performed locally at the Bloomsburg Fair in the past.
Tickets for the Spyglass event are $69 plus tax. They go on sale on March 6.
"My wife and daughters are big fans of Dunham's and they have gone to see him perform three times," Webb said. "So when we were planning the backyard events this year my wife said let's try and get him and do something different. I told her it was a slim to zero chance we would get him here and Sunbury and now on June 13 he will be here."
Spyglass Ridge's Summer Backyard Concert Series is entering its 11th year. Webb announced earlier The Steve Miller Band will be at the winery on Aug. 1.
Councilman Josh Brosious said he is thrilled for the Valley to have someone like Dunham appear locally.
"Spyglass continues to do great for our area," Brosious said. "This once again boosts our local economy and hats off to Tom Webb for bringing this type of entertainment to the Valley.
Spyglass is also hosting The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way's "Live United Live" on June 6 with an eight-band concert on the grounds of Spyglass Ridge Winery. The event which will feature, rock bands Firehouse, Dokken and Warrant, will be a fundraising effort to benefit youth mental health. The day will also include, Kip Winger, of the 80s band Winger, George Lynch, Eric Martin, Jack Russel's Great White and April Wine.
Tickets for the event are $89. The gates at Spyglass Ridge Winery will open at 11 a.m. and the music will begin at around noon.
Webb said he will be making more announcements on bands in the next few weeks. For more information or to purchase tickets for Jeff Dunham visit www.spyglassridgewinery.com.