SUNBURY — Sunbury officials and members of Sunbury Revitalization Inc. are revamping a partnership that members say has been lacking for years.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said members of city council; recently met with SRI members, including incoming board president Slade Shreck, who has been a board member for the past eight years.
SRI officials are saying the organizations has been focusing on getting the Albright Center — which houses SRI — up and running with construction.
But in 2023, the group will shift its focus to “revitalizing” membership.
“We had a meeting with council and the mayor to collaborate on events throughout the year and we are excited about this partnering,” Shreck said.
“We are going to be working together to revitalize Sunbury and make it a better place. This is what we should be doing and trying to get a new focus.”
Shreck said part of the partnership will include many more events at the riverfront.
“We want to have some bigger events there,” he said.
Shreck will take over a president in January, but current board member Melissa Rowse said SRI is also working with the city on offering small business breakfasts and small business owners meet and greets.
Brosious said he is excited to see what SRI has in store.
“I am glad that SRI and the city are partnering together to continue to relative our city,” he said. “I am excited to be part of this group and just after our first meeting we had some great ideas already.”
Rowse said the main stage renovations inside the Albright Center are almost complete.
“The installation of the HVAC system and kitchen exhaust hood has begun,” she said. “And we will be hosting a new storytelling series in 2023. Good news, we will continue our beloved programs such as Hometown Hero Banners, flower baskets on Market Street, River Fest, and Brews on Lake Augusta. With so many activities, energy, and excitement, you don’t want to miss being a member.
Rowse said the main stage remodeled and a new HVAC system will allow the group to offer events, workshops, and programs that will generate much-needed income.
“Whether it is five or 10 years from now, SRI and the Albright Center for the Arts will be an educational hub in the community, be a collective hive for our local artists to promote creativity and innovation in the city, and be a world – renowned cultural arts center that stimulates the economy in the city,” she said.
“The City of Sunbury needs this. The City of Sunbury deserves this. It can and it will happen.”
For more information on SRI visit www.sunburyrevitalization.org