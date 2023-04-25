SUNBURY — Sunbury officials and members of Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI) are revamping a partnership.
Plans are in the works for a meeting between the groups, SRI acting Executive Director Jody Ocker said.
"We want to continue to strengthen the collaboration between the city and SRI," Ocker said. "We want to be able to get the best results for revitalization in Sunbury."
SRI officials and city officials, including Mayor Josh Brosious, have already met once and the topic was getting the Albright Center — which houses SRI — up and running with construction.
The group is also focusing on “revitalizing” membership, Ocker said.
Ocker said the group has established the "Think Sunbury Small Business Association," which meets every third Monday at The Albright Center, on Chestnut Street.
"These have been very productive meetings," Ocker said. "At the last meeting we were able to bring together all the positive things Sunbury has going on. We focused on infrastructure, arts and culture, recreation, and various other things in Sunbury. We want to take that information and build a marketing campaign and work with the city."
Ocker said on there will be a Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce "lunch and learn" Thursday that will showcase all the things SRI is doing in 2023.
The event starts at 11:30 a.m., Ocker said.
Brosious said he is excited to see what SRI has in store and looks forward to working with the group to better the city.
"I am looking forward to sitting down with SRI to see how this partnership can benefit everyone," he said. "We are all here for the same reason and that is to keep moving Sunbury forward."
For more information on SRI visit www.sunburyrevitalization.org