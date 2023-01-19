SUNBURY — Sunbury Revitalization Inc. is planning a For the Love of Coffee and Tea event at the Albright Center as part of a revamped effort to help city businesses, according to officials.
SRI President Slade Shreck said the event is one of several the group is working on.
For the Love of Coffee and Tea will be held Feb. 4 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Albright Center, 450 Chestnut St., and will cost $10 to attend, Shreck said.
The event will feature Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC and various other business as a get together for people to come and drink coffee or tea and listen to live music as well as enjoy some fresh baked goods.
The event will allow people to taste test various coffees and teas, Shreck said.
"This is only one of the events we are planning," Shreck said. "We are excited to get SRI back out to the public and we will be meeting with various groups to help our city businesses."
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is also excited for SRI to be hosting events.
"I'm happy to see SRI taking a hands on approach to get businesses and volunteers on board to help better Sunbury," he said.
"It's going to take everyone to keep Sunbury moving forward. The partnership with SRI and the city has been nothing but positive from residents. Residents are happy to see everyone wanting to work together to improve our city."
Brosious announced last year the city and SRI would be partnering on several events in the city in 2023.
For more information visit www.sunburyrevitalization.org.