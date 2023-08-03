LEWISBURG — St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Lewisburg is set to be the first congregation in the diocese of central Pennsylvania to take advantage of new provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act and install solar panels.
Maggie Chappen, senior warden at the church located at 255 S. Derr Drive, Lewisburg, said the $65,000 installation will supply all the church’s electrical and heating needs. The environmental action group Climate Nexus is also featuring the church as part of a documentary series on YouTube.
The Episcopal Church nationally has a goal to be carbon neutral by 2030. Chappen and the Rev. Sarah Weedon, pastor of the church, said it is the church’s moral obligation to spearhead projects like this.
“Number one, it’s creation care,” said Chappen. “Number two, it’s a justice issue. Climate change won’t be an apocalyptic end to the world. It’s going to be a slow-motion train wreck. The people with resources will survive. The people with no resources are going to suffer. We must level that playing field.”
Creation Care is a newer goal of the Episcopal Church, said Weedon.
“It’s part of our duty as Christians to care for God’s creation,” said Weedon. “We’ve been doing a terrible job at it. We’re hoping here at St. Andrews that our little bit of work help inspire other people to do the same and turn their attention to the ways we’ve damaged creation and make the sacrifices that we need to in order to bring it back to health again.”
The Inflation Reduction Act includes the Direct Pay provision for tax-exempt organizations. The Direct Pay provision allows nonprofits, churches, synagogues, mosques, and other tax-exempt organizations to receive the 30 percent tax credit as a direct payment. In St. Andrew’s case, they will receive $20,000 in federal rebates and get $25,000 in renewable energy credits over 25 years.
“When you install a solar array, you reduce your monthly bill, you get federal rebates, the company must buy any overages and you get solar renewable energy credits,” said Chappen.
Chappen said the church has been recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy costs have risen at least 30 percent over the last few years, which has the potential to impact support services to places like Haven Ministries.
“We’re seeing our overhead costs have been taking over our budget and squeezing out the outreach projects that we’ve done for 70 years,” said Chappen. “When we look at our budget, our energy costs were the things that were going up the fastest.”
Weedon said the church is fortunate to have financial support from the state and federal government as well as the diocese.
In addition to financial and environmental benefits, Chappen said the church can be inspirational in its effort. They are along Route 15 and near Bucknell University’s soccer fields and Holmes Stadium.
“It’s very easy for people to get hopeless and fearful when climate change comes up. Our job as a religious organization is to keep people’s hope and faith alive. We’re going to focus on this mission helping people see what things they can do in a helpful way. We know we’re not going to solve all of climate change in one small church in central Pennsylvania, but if we can inspire a hundred others, and those hundred inspire another hundred others, hopefully, it will be a ripple effect.”
Weedon said the church’s location along Route 15 is a good thing.
“We hope people will take a look and think if our little church can do it, they can do it, too,” she said. “We hope to inspire others to look at renewable energy.”
Envinity Solar, of State College, started the installation last week on the south-facing part of the church’s roof. Once the installation is complete this week, the solar panels need to be inspected and approved with the expectation that they will be operational by September, Chappen said.
The film crew from Climate Nexus visited the church over the weekend while the panels were being installed. Climate Nexus is a strategic communications group dedicated to highlighting the impacts of climate change and clean energy solutions in the United States.
“They are trying to raise awareness about the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Chappen. “Because we are now eligible for those funds, we’re going to be using them. They came and filmed our church service on Sunday and they filmed the first day of installation.”
The YouTube channel can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@ClimateNexus.