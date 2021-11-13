St. John's helps community keep warm with giveaway in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND — St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church sponsored a giveaway at Northumberland Park on Saturday aimed to supplement local coat drives by providing other items to keep kids and adults alike warm.
Keeping Our Community Warm offered new socks, gloves and caps for kids along with scarves, gloves and caps for adults. There was also quarts of homemade beef vegetable and chicken corn chowder available. All of it was free.
“We tried to pick things that would fill in the gaps,” Pastor Karla Leiby said of the effort.
St. John’s hosted a chicken barbecue in September. Half of the proceeds were donated toward disaster relief. The other half was used for Keeping Our Community Warm.
As a cold rain fell on Northumberland Park on Saturday morning, Leiby and volunteers Bessie Hetzendorf and Karen Treacher stood beneath the gazebo. They anticipated families from Northumberland and beyond to stop by.
“I think the soup throws them off. They say, ‘how much?’ No, it’s free,” Hetzendorf said.
As she spoke, Treacher approached people parking along King Street to attend a bazaar at the nearby Christ United Methodist Church, inviting to take anything they liked from the free offerings.
“Come on over. We’ve got hats and gloves,” Leiby called out at one point.
“And, soup,” said Hetzendorf.
“It’s all free,” Leiby said.
Any of the items that remained will be offered again from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, when the Kate’s Kupboard monthly ministry is held at St. John’s, 300 Queen St., Northumberland. Household goods, nonperishable food, diapers and more are available on the third Saturday each month.
Learn more about St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church at www.stjohnslutherannorry.org.