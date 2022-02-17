DANVILLE — A brother of the man David Earle Downing Jr. shot to death in a Valley Township motel room in September 2019 said Thursday he forgives Downing, though he doesn't believe his testimony.
"I know you came to that room to kill him," Karan Stephenson said in Montour County Court prior to Downing's sentencing.
Montour County Judge Gary E. Norton sentenced Downing, 36, to a state prison sentence of 45 months to up to 12 years, with credit for the 875 days he has spent in jail so far. Downing was convicted in December on charges of involuntary manslaughter, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He was tried in the shooting death of Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, New Jersey. Norton also fined Downing a total of $2,500 and ordered him to pay $4,600 in restitution to the Potts family for funeral expenses.
"He was my big brother," Stephenson told the court. "He also was my best friend. He had a child and an ex-wife."
He continued, "I want Mr. Downing to know I forgive him. I don't believe his testimony. He had a good lawyer."
Downing, originally from St. Louis, had been charged with an open count of homicide, but the jury of 12 women decided the prosecution had not proven he was guilty of first- or third-degree murder.
Stephenson said he prays for Downing, but added, "Unlike this courtroom, you're going to face another courtroom," indicating God would judge him when he dies.
Before he was sentenced, Downing apologized to Stephenson.
"I shouldn't have never went to that room," he said. "I just hate the decision that I made. I feel ashamed because I feel like I let everybody down."
Norton noted before he passed sentence that the firearms conviction was Downing's third, and the weapon played a role in Potts's death. The judge said Downing also did not report the death, nor did he report where the gun was. Police found it in the glovebox of his then-girlfriend's car.
Norton commented that present day has become the age of vigilante justice. Downing had gone to Potts's room to confront him, after Downing's girlfriend claimed she had been raped.
Potts was living and working at the motel at the time.
"If people would take a few breaths, have a discussion and not go armed in anticipation of a problem, we'd have less problems," Norton said. "We'd have peace. It's a shame we can't live in peace. This is what happens (when we don't). A man's dead."
The judge handed down consecutive sentences of 28 to 60 months on the involuntary manslaughter conviction; 11 to 60 months on the firearms conviction and six to 24 moths for tampering with physical evidence.
Downing's then-girlfriend, Miqueal Brown, who was 28 and also from St. Louis, testified against Downing at his trial. The couple were staying at the motel while Downing was working construction in Milton.
Brown is facing two counts of hindering apprehension, one for providing aid and the other for concealing or destroying evidence. She also faces one count of making false reports to police about the gun she owned being stolen. Brown is free on 10 percent of $100,000 bail she posted in November 2019.