SHAMOKIN DAM — St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Shamokin Dam will celebrate its 150th anniversary Sunday.
The 10:30 a.m. service at the 3249 N. Old Trail church will include a sermon by the Rev. Craig Miller, the bishop of the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, followed by a celebratory meal.
"It's exciting. I love history and we're a church that's looking forward," said Vicar Mindy Bartholomew who has led the church for three years.
St. Matthew’s was officially organized as a congregation by Rev. M. L. Shindel on April 27, 1873. It was served by pastors from what is now Susquehanna University.
Services were initially held in homes and occasionally in barns or out of doors, according to a written history provided by Bartholomew.
The original brick building at the present site was built in 1888 at a cost of $3,500 and still stands today.
Additional ground was purchased in 1918 and additions were made to the church over the years, including a bell tower, expanded sanctuary, a choir room, new office area and library.
In 1958, construction of a recreation building located near the church got underway. The congregation will gather there Sunday after services for a meal.
In 1994, Clarence Willhour donated a signature quilt made by his mother, Catherine, sister, Faye, and other church members. The quilt includes an embroidered picture of the original church building and the names of more than 300 members. The framed quilt now hangs in the sanctuary.
In recent years, St. Matthew’s has begun new ministries serving the community such as Share the Warmth, a program offering hats, gloves, and scarves to anyone in need; Cupboard of Blessings providing food and a free library, Marv’s Book Barn.