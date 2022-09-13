SELINSGROVE — The rainbow flag and brightly painted chairs in front of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ is a beacon that all are invited, church leaders say.
“What we do inside the church needs to be visible on the outside,” said church council President Peggy Peeler of the 400 N. Market St. church’s acceptance and affirmation of all regardless of sexual identity, orientation or race.
In 2017, 88 percent of the church congregation voted to make this stance official.
The vote led to the departure of a few families from the church, said the Rev. Dietmar Plajer, but also attracted new members, including Peeler, who appreciates the church’s inclusion of every individual.
“You can come as you are and be your authentic self,” she said. “It’s nice to see the diversity.”
The church put a rainbow flag outside its building following the vote five years ago.
Last week, at the suggestion of Sigrid Plajer, church communications coordinator, and spearheaded by Shane Sanders, the church’s chairman of the Living into Right Relationships team, officials installed on the front lawn painted chairs — including a wheelchair, highchair and rocking chair — further highlighting the church’s efforts to include the LGBTQ community and visible minorities.
“It reflects our church identity to be all-inclusive and LGBTQ-plus affirming,” said Dietmar Plajer. “That is more than ever needed in our community.”
The church is taking its position to uplift the LGBTQ community to another level by adding a PFLAG support group in Snyder County for parents, families and supporters of people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.
Chanin Wendling, one of three facilitators of the new group, said its an “important cause” impacting many families in the Valley.
As a mother of a transgender child, Wendling said, she understands the need for providing support to families.
“If you talk to the kids, it’s not a big deal for them. They’re accepting and not attaching labels,” she said. “It’s harder for adults.”
The PFLAG support group is open to anyone who registers, providing a “safe space” to talk about issues, share experiences and learn about the community without judgment, she said.
“There is safety in numbers and knowing you’re not alone,” said Wendling, of Selinsgrove, who admits she didn’t respond well when her child announced they were transgender at age 13.
“I told my husband we had to move. I turned out to be very wrong,” she said, of finding a local community that supported and embraced her family.
The Selinsgrove PFLAG support group is a branch of the Danville group. For more information or to register, visit danvillepflag@gmail.com or www.pflag.org.