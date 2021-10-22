SUNBURY — Parties interested in growing or processing hemp in Pennsylvania in the 2022 season can now apply with the state Department of Agriculture.
Grower applications for commercial use or research are due by April 1, 2022. The department accepts processor permit applications year-round.
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged 2021 growers to report their production, harvest, yield and sales figures by responding to the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service’s 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey.
The state issued 426 hemp growing permits — nine for research — and 64 processing permits — two for research — in 2021. Data on acreage planted and harvested this season are not yet available.
Permit application instructions can be found online at agriculture.pa.gov/hemp. The website also includes a map and listing of hemp permits issued to growers for the 2021, 2020 and 2019 seasons, as well as registered processors.