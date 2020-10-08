There were another 1,376 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania in the latest data released from the state Department of Health on Thursday, the largest one-day increase since April 30.
Locally, there were 25 new cases linked to the region and two deaths, both in Northumberland County. None of the new cases were linked to the 16 long-term care facilities the state reports as having cases.
Of the state's cases, Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 128 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 122. Over the past seven days — Oct. 1 through Oct. 7, health officials have conducted 210,227 tests with 7,585 positive cases, a 3.6 percent positivity rate.
In Thursday's release, the state announced 16 cases in Northumberland County, seven in Montour and one each in Snyder and Union counties. Since March, the state has had 2,438 cases, including 683 at long-term care facilities. There have been 1,227 cases in Northumberland County, 577 in Union, 408 in Snyder and 226 in Montour.
According to the latest updates from Mountain View and Grandview nursing centers, there are 183 active cases combined at nursing homes in Montour and Northumberland counties. There are 109 active cases — 75 residents and 34 employees — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County. There are also 74 active cases — 44 residents and 30 staffers — at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township.
On Monday, the National Guard reported it would extend its stay at Mountain View through the end of the week, while announcing it would be at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County until at least Oct. 12.
Of the 167,928 cases statewide since March, state health officials estimate 82 percent have already recovered.
There have been, 8,299 deaths across the state, including 95 in the Valley: 73 in Northumberland County, 10 in Snyder, seven in Union and five in Montour.
Of the Valley's cases, 683 are tied to 16 long-term care facilities.
Northumberland County has had 502 total cases in long-term care facilities since March (383 residents and 119 staffers). There have been 64 total cases in Montour County — 50 residents and 14 staffers.
There were no new cases in long-term care facilities in Snyder or Union counties. Since March, 76 residents and 15 staffers in one Snyder County facility have tested positive and 17 residents and nine staffers in six Union County locations have been infected.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications jumped by 30 to 687 on Thursday. There also are 76 residents on ventilators, including three in the Valley. Locally, there are 45 residents hospitalized, including 30 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, nine in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital. Two patients at Geisinger in Danville are being treated on ventilators.