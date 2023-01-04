Pennsylvania registered more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time since September the state Department of Health added more than 15,000 cases in a single week.
There were 15,719 new COVID-19 infections in Pennsylvania this week, including 241 in the Susquehanna Valley. Both figures were increases over last week's report.
The data, released Wednesdays by the state Department of Health, also showed 142 deaths this week.
Three of the deaths were in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,000 Valley residents have now died from COVID.
Northumberland County saw 130 new infections, the largest increase in the county since November. Montour County registered 36 new cases, with 41 in Snyder and 34. Only Snyder County had fewer cases this week among local counties.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of new cases nationally is down 21 percent over the last week, while COVID-related deaths are down 14 percent. Hospitalizations were up 12 percent over the same time period.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,747 hospitalizations statewide, up 216 from last week. It was the second week in row hospitalizations have increased by more than 200. There were 205 patients statewide being treated in the ICU — up 43 — and 97 on ventilators.
There were 58 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, eight more than last week’s report. This week’s total includes 41 at Geisinger in Danville, six at Geisinger Shamokin and 11 at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Geisinger Shamokin had one patient on a ventilator and four in the ICU. No Evangelical patients were in the ICU or on ventilators, according to the state report. Geisinger’s main Danville campus had seven in the ICU and two patients on ventilators.
State facilities, prisons
Both federal prisons have moved back down to Level 1 COVID restrictions, the middle of the Department of Corrections’ three levels. There are no active inmate cases at Allenwood and Lewisburg facilities this week.
Nationwide, 12 facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions, 36 were at Level 2 and 49 were at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there are no active inmates, according to the state Department of Corrections; there are 3 active staff cases in the latest report. There were 33 active inmate cases and 43 active staff cases in state prisons statewide.
There was at least one active case among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center, along with nine staff cases, the same numbers reported for four consecutive weeks. The state Department of Human Services does not release full data unless five or more people are positive.
There were no cases at the Danville State Hospital or juvenile detention facilities in Danville.