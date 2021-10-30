Pennsylvania Department of Health officials reported 4,366 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the monthly total to 131,885 to make October 2021 the fourth-most infectious month since the global pandemic began in March 2020.
There have been 2,833 infections in Valley counties this month -- the 118 new cases Saturday marks the third time in four days with that many or more cases. The monthly total accounts for more than 10% of the 27,669 cases recorded in the Valley in the now 20-month pandemic.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the Valley hovered around the 100 mark for the 16th consecutive day on Saturday, peaking at 110 on Oct. 22 and dipping to 87 on Oct. 18. statewide the number dropped for the third consecutive day. There were 101 reported in Valley hospitals on Saturday, up two, while the state number, 2,704, was down 34. The state total has dropped by 134 in the last three days.
The state Department of Health reported 36 new COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the monthly total to 2,013. An average of 67.1 Pennsylvanians per day have died with COVID-19 complications in October. It has been the sixth-deadliest month of the pandemic for Pennsylvania residents.
There were no new deaths in Valley residents reported Saturday, ending a string of four consecutive days with at least one new death attributed to the disease.
According to the state data, there were 52 new infections in Northumberland County, the fourth consecutive day with at least that many in the county.
There were 45 new cases reported in Union County, the largest single-day increase in that county since February. There were 15 new cases in Snyder County and six in Montour.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Sullivan County had been reporting substantial transmission but increased to high on Saturday.
Nationwide, 74.67 percent of counties have high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 71.7% of residents age 18 or older are fully vaccinated.
Health officials reported more than 13.7 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. This week, the state surpassed 600,000 booster shots administered. More than 89,000 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 2,371 total cases — the state does not update active cases, only the cumulative total since March 2020 — including 1,882 resident cases. The case total remained unchanged on Saturday.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 2,704 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 664 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 1, and 381 were being treated on ventilators, up eight.
According to data provided by the state, there were 101 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Saturday. There were 23 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — up one — seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg -- down one -- and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 14 on ventilators — down two — and Evangelical was treating four.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 67 COVID-19 positive patients, up one. There were 28 patients at Evangelical and six at Geisinger-Shamokin, up one.
Prisons, state facilities
There were three active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, the same number as reported Friday. There were 109 staff cases statewide — down one for the second consecutive day — including 21 at SCI Cambria. There were 43 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township.
There were 24 active inmate cases at the low-security federal prison in Allenwood on Saturday, the same number as reported a day earlier, while the other three prisons — penitentiaries in Lewisburg and Allenwood and a medium-security unit in Allenwood — all reported no active cases.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting eight active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Saturday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.