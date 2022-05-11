There were more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide over the past three days, including consecutive days with at least 3,000 new cases the state Department of Health announced on Wednesday.
In the first of its weekly updates released Wednesday, the state announced 3,065 new cases on Tuesday and 3,762 on Monday. The state's COVID dashboard was updated on Wednesday for the first time in a week, along with its mobile application. The mobile app had been updating daily before it stopped updating on Sunday.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 2,849,663 cases statewide, including 47,800 in the Valley.
Locally there have been 102 new cases since the last update on Sunday. That total includes 17 new cases in Montour County, 61 in Northumberland, 11 in Snyder and 14 in Union.
State Health officials also recorded 38 statewide deaths linked to the coronavirus on Wednesday, none in the Valley.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, nationally, the number of cases was up by 23 percent, while deaths were down 25 percent. Hospitalizations were up 1 percent in the last week. In Pennsylvania, over the past week, cases are up 40 percent and hospitalizations are up 7 percent, while deaths are down 23 percent from last week.
Fifty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. The four Valley counties have either high (Montour) or medium COVID levels (Northumberland, Snyder, Union).
Montour, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all had high levels. Nationally, there were 79 counties with high levels of COVID, 318 with medium and 2,827 with low. Across the U.S., more than 87 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 78.1 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.6 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 907 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 115 from the most recent release. The last time there were more than 900 COVID patients hospitalized was March 10.
There were 36 patients hospitalized locally, up 15 from recent reports. There were 30 patients at Geisinger in Danville, and three each at Geisinger-Shamokin and Evangelical Community Hospital.
Geisinger in Danville has four patients in the ICU, while Geisinger and Evangelical both have one patient on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
There were two active inmate cases at federal prisons in Union County, one each at the low-security unit and the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There were no staff cases at either facility and no active cases at two other Allenwood federal prison facilities or at USP Lewisburg.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood are now at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, down after two days at Level 2. As of Wednesday, there were 37 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 26 were at Level 2 and 25 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There were 17 COVID cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). As of Wednesday, there were seven cases among clients and 10 staff cases, all new on Tuesday. There was also at least one resident and at least one staff case at the Selinsgrove Center. There were no active cases at either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there was one staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 26 inmate cases and another 35 staff cases. Statewide, four prisons had inmate cases, and 14 had staff cases.