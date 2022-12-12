MOUNT CARMEL — A special agent from the state attorney general’s office said there were nine victims in the 2020 hazing incident that involved members of the Mount Carmel High School football team, according to court documents.
A special agent in the office said in a criminal complaint that there were nine victims who were burned with a “punk stick” or sparkler during a football watch party at the home of the parents of one of the players.
The agent said seven of the victims sustained scarring as a result of the incident.
The court documents with the charges were released Monday afternoon.
