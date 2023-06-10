SUNBURY — Some Valley municipalities are being warned by Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor to make the required contributions to their pension plans.
A recent report from DeFoor’s department showed 22 percent of municipal pension plans are in some state of distress.
“Municipal pension plans help us take care of the people who are taking care of us, like police officers, firefighters, and non-uniform employees who after a long stellar career want to retire,” DeFoor said. “It is our obligation to make sure these pension plans are in good enough shape so they can retire.”
According to the report, Shamokin, Shamokin Township, Mount Carmel Township, Milton, Ralpho Township, Lewisburg and West Buffalo Township all show signs of distress, while Sunbury, Danville, Selinsgrove, and Shamokin Dam are well funded.
The audit determined a ratio using assets vs. liabilities to show the level of distress. Shamokin had the 14th worst ratio in the state. Ralpho Township was 26th. Kulpmont ranked 1,308 out of the state’s 1,439 municipalities, the 131st-best ratio.
DeFoor warned that municipalities are legally obligated to make their required contributions to their pension plans. If they do not, he said, the burden will fall to the taxpayers in the form of higher taxes or difficult choices in funding community projects and personnel.
In Sunbury, Mayor Josh Brosious said Sunbury continues to lead the way with spending and watching its finances.
“All members of council are always looking out financially for the city,” he said. “We make sure not just the pensions are funded but all of our accounts as well.”
Brosious said the city elected officials are responsible.
“Everyone on the board is very fiscally responsible,” he said. “I work for the taxpayers and I will continue to do that because we all answer to them.”
In Shamokin, Mayor Rick Ulrich said the city is doing all they can to stay afloat.
“I have sent letters to every elected official to help us and give us ideas how to help us,” he said. “I have not heard anything back, but we are hoping to get legislation passed to keep the 2-percent tax we were approved for by a judge, we would come out of debt in a few years. That would be enough to maintain Shamokin.”
For more than a decade, the city needed a judge to allow Shamokin to continue to have taxpayers pay a 35-mill real estate tax and 2 percent earned income tax as part of the city’s state-guided Act 47 recovery plan.
In Lewisburg, Mayor Kendy Alvarez said the report only lists the borough as “minimally distressed.”
“Meaning that we are funded between 70 to 89 percent,” Alverez said. “We are at 86 percent and believe that we are in a good position to take care of the workers who have dedicated their careers to the borough.”