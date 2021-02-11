HARRISBURG — PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) are partnering to help Pennsylvanians experiencing homelessness are now able to obtain a free initial photo ID or renewal a photo ID as a result of Act 131 of 2020.
“This new law makes significant changes to increasing many of our residents’ independence, ultimately enhancing their quality of life,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.
To obtain an ID at no cost, individuals experiencing homelessness must apply in person at a PennDOT Driver License Center and must meet identification and other requirements. The applicant must inform the Driver License Center counter staff they are applying for or renewing their existing Pennsylvania photo ID and are requesting a free ID due to their homeless status. The individual will be required to certify on the application that they are homeless as defined in Section 103 of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.
For the initial issuance of a photo ID, the applicant must bring one acceptable proof of identification, Social Security Card or Social Security Administration ineligibility letter and acceptable form/s of address verification.