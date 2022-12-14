LEWISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced the approval of 24 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 340 jobs across Pennsylvania, including a $3 million grant for a Union County farm.
The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $26 million for the following projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP).
Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. PennDOT is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving Pennsylvania’s roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines.
Among the projects approved was to Country View Family Farms, $3 million to construct a 110-car capacity loop track and unloading equipment to provide new rail service to the feed mill.
— THE DAILY ITEM