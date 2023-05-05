MIDDLEBURG — A civil suit alleging members of the Apfelbaum family collected "excessive" amounts of unexplained fees and financial compensation as trustees of the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation is moving forward in Snyder County Court following a hearing Friday.
"This is a charitable trust, not their personal slush fund," Senior Deputy Attorney General Heather Vance-Rittman said during the afternoon hearing regarding the trusteeship of the nearly $100 million foundation based in Sunbury.
The state attorney general is responsible for overseeing charitable trusts and ensuring trustees and executors are properly performing their duties.
The civil suit, filed in November 2020, alleges the $7.9 million in fees paid to current individual trustees Ben Apfelbaum and Brianna Apfelbaum Kula, former trustees Jeffrey Apfelbaum and JonSidney Apfelbaum, and the late Michael Apfelbaum and Sidney Apfelbaum, during the past 26 years are "excessive" and “not adequately explained.”
The state is also asking for an explanation of $245,051 in “miscellaneous expense;” $531,616 paid to the now-defunct Apfelbaum, Apfelbaum & Apfelbaum law firm and other attorneys and $67,393 in furnishings purchased with money from the trust.
In addition, the suit seeks to recoup $14,290 in tuition payments paid from the fund on behalf of Ben Apfelbaum and Kula as well as objecting to individual trustees having their names bestowed on donated assets rather than the name of the Degenstein Foundation.
Included in the court filing is a letter dated March 6, 2006, from the state Attorney General’s Office to Michael Apfelbaum regarding “concern over the compensation of your father (Sidney Apfelbaum), the individual co-trustee.”
The commonwealth is seeking a surcharge from each trustee of any inappropriate payment they received, which could reach into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, said attorney Cecil Jones, who is representing Kula, Ben Apfelbaum and JonSidney Apfelbaum.
"We want the commonwealth to identify all facts as it relates to our clients," said Jones, arguing that the state's attorneys have not responded to the plaintiff's request for information supporting the claim of excessive fees and other compensation.
Kula and JonSidney Apfelbaum were appointed as trustees in 2017 and Ben Apfelbaum joined the foundation as a trustee in 2018.
Requiring the newer trustees to answer to more than 20 years of transactions handled by the Foundation is unfair, Jones said.
"We think this is an effort to unfairly prejudice our clients," he said.
Vance-Rittman said Ben Apfelbaum and Kula signed the verifications of all of the trust's accounts and, "That is why we believe (they) are responsible."
And, since they supplied the state with the information, including what she deemed a "vague" amount of miscellaneous expenses, "For them to ask us to explain how they incurred the miscellaneous expenses is vexatious."
Adding to the state attorneys' frustration, Vance-Rittman said, Kula and Ben Apfelbaum have been dragging their feet about meeting for a deposition in the case during the past 2 1/2 years, citing their grief from the death of Kula's father, Michael Apfelbaum, in a 2015 plane crash, to vacations.
Vance-Rittman said despite the delays, the public has expressed an interest and the state has received complaints about the Apfelbaums' involvement in the trust. The latest complaint "about the conduct of the trustees" was received in March, she said, declining to release any more details to The Daily Item due to the ongoing lawsuit.
At Friday's hearing, Jones argued the Apfelbaums have been fully cooperative and submitted 10,000 pages of records, many of which include transactions before they were appointed as trustees, and 1,600 documents.
The state "alleges there are unsubstantiated or improper" fees and transactions. "Tell us why," he said.
Mark Merdinger, a deputy attorney general, said the state's objections "could not be more clear. We've identified the page number and every disbursement. They are either being dishonest or it does not bode well for the level of care for this trust if they don't know what we're talking about."
Both parties agreed during the hearing that Kula, Ben and JonSidney Apfelbaum, who served a very brief time as a trustee before stepping down in 2017, would be available for a seven-hour, on-the-record deposition by the state. Vance-Rittman said the state would also like to depose Jeffrey Apfelbaum, a former trustee.
President Judge Lori R. Hackenberg did not immediately rule on Jones' motion to compel the state to provide more information regarding its claims against the Apfelbaums.
She informed both parties that while she is an acquaintance of Kula and Ben Apfelbaum, she is capable of impartiality in the case and would not recuse herself. However, Hackenberg is allowing either side 10 days to object to her presiding over the suit.