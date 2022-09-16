WATSONTOWN — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor addressed a sold-out crowd of more than 90 Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce members and friends for the latest in the Chambers Breakfast briefings. This one was held Friday morning held in the Watson Inn's Moon Room.
Before the keynote speech, Central Pa. Chamber Tea Jay Aikey said she had been working on trying to get DeFoor to speak for months.
"There is a lot of coordination in timing involve," she said.
DeFoor began his speech by saying he'd like to see some emphasis on financial education.
"I've been passionate about investigating and auditing where taxpayer dollars are spent," he said.
"As I got older I said, 'that's what I want to do,'" DeFoor said.
DeFoor said, "There was one question early on: I hated math. It started at a very young age. I'd actually have anxiety attacks. That went on from grade school until I went to college."
So he took an extracurricular math class.
"I eventually realized that each number represents something," he said.
He had to learn to understand and not be afraid of math if he wanted to achieve his goals.
DeFoor then became passionate about statistics he said, "which is my first love. And then, accounting and economics."
"My role is to see that government is accountable and transparent and to make sure government spends your money efficiently."