WATSONTOWN — State Auditor General Timothy DeFoor will be in Watsontown to discuss financial literacy and how audits help communities during the Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s legislative event on Sept. 16 at the Watson Inn.
The Central PA Chamber holds legislative events throughout the year, giving members and the general public a chance to hear from elected officials at the local, state and federal level. Aside from the guest speaker, attendees can generally expect to see a number of dignitaries in attendance, according to Jeff Shaffer, communications director for the chamber.
The cost to attend the event in the Watson Inn’s Moon Room is $17 and includes a breakfast buffet. To register, visit www.centralpachamber.com/events. This event is sponsored by Service 1st Federal Credit Union.