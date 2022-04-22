More than $2 million in state grants are coming to Sunbury for projects at the former Sunbury Textile Mills, two state lawmakers announced Friday afternoon.
Grants worth $2.3 million were secured from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), state Senator John R. Gordner (R-27) and Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) announced.
The first grant will be awarded to the City of Sunbury, which applied on behalf of Fresh Roasted Coffee. The $1.2 million grant will be used to help purchase a new single-serve coffee pod production machine, which will increase production from 90 to 300 pods per minute. This will lead to 20 new jobs created over the next 3 years.
The second successful application was submitted by DRIVE, on behalf of Sivana Converting. That grant, worth $800,000 will be used to renovate and upgrade the former Sunbury Textile Mill to create modern manufacturing space and offices. Sivana is the first producer of hemp-based biodegradable plastic food containers. When complete, the project is anticipated to create 75-103 new jobs.
“I want to congratulate both Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting for their successful applications and fantastic projects,” said Senator Gordner. “This type of cutting-edge partnership can change the landscape of local manufacturing.”
“This is a great day for residents of the Sunbury area,” added Representative Culver. “Life-sustaining jobs will be coming to support many local families.”
Both applicants will be sharing the facility.